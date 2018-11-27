Lawrence M. Gagnon (1924-2018)

FARMINGTON - Lawrence M. Gagnon, 94, passed away Nov. 24 at Orchard Park Assisted Living Center in Farmington.

Lawrence was born in Chisholm, Maine on Sept. 26, 1924, to Gustave Gagnon and the former Maude Gallant from New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, Canada, respectively; they immigrated to the United States in 1912. He attended Jay public schools, and went to work at the Otis Paper Mill in Chisholm before being drafted in the U.S. Army on Aug. 29, 1943.

He reported to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, where he trained and was assigned to the 106th Division. In March 1944, he participated in Second Army Maneuver in Tennessee and arrived in England on Nov. 17, 1944, where he volunteered for Jump School with the 82nd Airborne Division in Quon, Leicester, England. After he completed training, he flew to the encampment of the 505 Parachute Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division in Camp Suippes, France. On Dec. 17, he was reassigned to the communications section of HQ, Co. of HQ of 505 Parachute Regiment. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge from December to February 1945. He also received the following awards; Combat Infantry Badge, Paratroopers Medal, Belgiam Fourragere, Battlestars, Rhineland Central Europe, 82nd Airborne 5052 Regt and the European Theatre Operations.

On Sept. 5, 1948, he married the love of his life, Doris Lauzier. Lawrence and Doris raised five children in their home on Elm Street in Chisholm.

Lawrence was a hard-working paper maker who worked more than 45 years at the Otis Mill and Androscoggin Mill in Jay. He picked apples and was a mason tender for many years. He loved water color painting and was a very generous man. He enjoyed sharing his produce with family and friends from his vegetable garden. He enjoyed visiting his family’s native soil at Prince Edward Island and this Father’s fishing village in Four Roads, New Brunswick. He was a member of the VFW, a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, and an avid reader who read the New York Times daily. In 2014 he went to Washington, DC on the Honor’s Flight.

He is survived by his daughters; Susan Gagnon of Farmington, Kathleen Jolicoeur and her husband Gerard of Jay, Jane Gagnon of St Louis, MO and Laurie Anderson of Gastonia, NC, his grandchildren; Aime Hewett, Carrie Hathaway, Nathan James, Hannah James, Kelly Ryder and Sarah Presby, 9 great grandchildren, his sister, Theresa Henry of Augusta and his brother Richard Gagnon and his wife Pam of Watertown, NY.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Doris in 2006, his son, James Gagnon on December 15, 2015, brothers; Phillip, Daniel, Peter and Amos Gagnon and sisters; Margaret Panera, Marion Gagnon and Ella Gagnon.

Lawrence’s family would like to thank the staff at Orchard Park Assisted Living Center for their wonderful care.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 29 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visitation will be from 4-6PM on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment with full military honors will be held in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

If desired contributions can be made in his memory to Tri-Country Ministerial Association Food Cupboard, PO Box 314, Livermore Falls, Maine, 04254.