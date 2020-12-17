Lawrence Owen James (1931-2020)

MADRID —Lawrence Owen James, 89, passed away at his home in Madrid on Dec. 12, 2020. He was born on May 6, 1931 in Phillips, son of Lawrence G. and Maxine (Fairbanks) James. Owen graduated from Phillips High School in the class of 1950. He worked for many years in local factories; Cromwell Wood Turning, Phillips Wood Heel, and J.L. Coombs Shoe Co. For over 30 years, he served the Town of Madrid as a selectman and road commissioner. He also sold and repaired Sno-Jet snowsleds. Owen was an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman. Also, he was well known as an artistic wildlife painter, taxidermist, and stone mason.

Owen is survived by two sisters, Gloria Trembly, Brenda Labreque and husband Neil, all of Lewiston; sisters in-law, Athylie Scott of Presque Isle and Audry Wilber of Massachusetts; brother in-law, Rodney Wilber of North Ft. Myers, FL; godson, Randy Wilber of Stratton; special godson, Randy Wilber Jr. of Livermore Falls; special nephew, John Wilber and wife Sandy of Madrid; two special nieces, Darlene Heath of Florida and Deborah Wilber of Stratton; several loving nephews and nieces, all of whom were like children to him. He was predeceased by his wife, Joanne James; son, Larry O. James; his parents; brothers in-law, Robert Scott and Jack Wilber; and godson Richard Wilber.

Donations in Owen’s memory may be made to the Myrlyn Wilber Scholarship Fund, 646 Reeds Mills Road, Madrid, ME 04966.

A Graveside Service will be held in the spring of 2020 at the Dunham Cemetery in Madrid. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.