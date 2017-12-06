Lawrence Robert Lavway, Jr. (1958-2017)

AUGUSTA - Lawrence Robert Lavway, Jr., 59, passed away Dec. 4, 2017 at Maine General Medical Center surrounded by his family.

He was born Jan. 30, 1958 in Dexter, the son of Lawrence Robert, Sr. and Vana Phinley (Jellerson) Lavway.

He was educated in the schools of Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School in 1976. On August 15, 1981 he married Deborah M. Mayo in Skowhegan. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1974. Lawrence enjoyed associating with friends and family, volunteering his time to teach others about bible truths, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 36 years, Deborah M. (Mayo) Lavway of Winslow; 2 sons, Christopher Lavway of Waterville, and Jeremy Lavway of New Sharon; father, Lawrence Lavway, Sr. of Waterville; 2 sisters, Janice Rossignol of Shawmut and Dianne Caine of Winterport; 2 brothers, David Lavway of Skowhegan and Randy Lavway of Florida; aunt, Gloria Lavway of Waterville; numerous grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 416 upper Main St. Waterville ME. Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976