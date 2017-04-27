Leander Warren Hiscock (1929-2017)

LEWISTON – Leander Warren Hiscock, 87, of Jay, formerly of Wilton, passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home late Tuesday evening, April 25, 2017 at Central Maine Medical Center.

He was born May 31, 1929 in Wilton, the son of Elwood and Addie (Knowles) Hiscock and received his education in local schools. He was employed at the Wilton Woolen Mill prior to working at I.P. at the Otis Mill. In 1965 he transferred to the Androscoggin Mill where he was employed as a wood scaler until his retirement in 1987.

He was a former member of the Wilton Volunteer Fire Dept. and enjoyed fishing and hunting but especially enjoyed summers at his camp on Sand Pond with family get-togethers. He enjoyed snowmobiling in his younger years and he was always in attendance for any events that his grandchildren participated in. He currently attended the Dryden Baptist Church but was a former Deacon, Usher, and Trustee of the Jay Baptist Church. Leander was a very kind, loving, and caring man who was devoted to his family and the Lord.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Theresa (Williams) Hiscock, whom he married on March 13, 1948 in Dryden; their children: Julia (Vern) Romanoski of Jay; Jean(Bud) Willett of Wilton; Todd(Lisa) Hiscock of Livermore; Kirk(Frances) Hiscock of Wewahitchka, Florida and Lori(Pete)Holman of Dixfield; one brother, Joe Hitchcock and his wife, Barbara “Gilly” of Kingfield; two sisters: Marcia Smith of Jay and Marie Smith (Omer) of Wilton; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a son, Frank Hiscock; grandson, Scott Paul; three brothers: Merrill, Gilbert and Robert; and, a sister, Elizabeth Vining.

His family invites you to share tributes and condolences on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd., (Rte. 133), Wednesday, May 3 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Center Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 1 p.m. with Rev. David Zamboni of the Dryden Baptist Church officiating. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Scott Paul Memorial Park c/o Susan L. Ellsworth 179 Lambert Hill Road, Strong, ME. 04983 Private family committal services later in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.