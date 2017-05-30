Lee C. Gosselin Sr. (1953-2017)

MANCHESTER - Lee Casey Gosselin Sr, 64 of Belgrade Rd, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 5, 2017, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Boothbay Harbor on Feb. 4, 1953 to Kenneth L. & Mabel T. (Casey) Gosselin.

Lee went to school in Boothbay, graduating from Boothbay Regional High School in June 1972. He was a hardworking man, who entered the Air Force but was honorably discharged. He worked at Statler Tissue for many years until moving on to work for the Maine DOT driving trucks. He had recently been enjoying the retired life, enjoying watching his grandchildren play sports.

Lee loved his family, his children and grandchildren meant the world to him. If he could find any way to brag about them, he would. He was a very proud dad that was never too busy for his kids. He enjoyed camping, going for a leisurely drive, relaxing in his recliner, and most of all spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his love of teasing people and that grin he gave when he got caught, his iron grip and his enjoyment of poking his coworkers. His smile could light up the room.

Lee was predeceased by both his parents, Kenneth & Mabel and his brother Kenneth Gosselin Jr. He was survived by his son Lee Gosselin Jr of Manchester and his daughter Dawn Jacques and her husband Scott of Mt Vernon. Sisters, Ethel Leeman of Damariscotta, Lois Benedict and her husband Andy of Boothbay, and Paula Bennett and her husband David of Florida. Brother, Alan Gosselin and his wife Esther of Gardiner. His beloved grandchildren, Fayth and Abygail Jacques, Asia Sweet, Casey, Zeke and Zane Gosselin and his two honorary grandchildren Natasha & Matthew Faulkner. Several Nieces & Nephews and longtime best friend, Alan Winslow.

A Celebration of life will be held at 1pm Sunday, June 4, 2017 at The American Legion, 213 Capital Street, Augusta, ME. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences, photos & memories may be sent to the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com