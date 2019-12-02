Lee Elmer Pease Sr. (1935-2019)

EAST WILTON - Lee Elmer Pease Sr., 84, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019, at his home in East Wilton, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 26, 1935, in East Wilton, the son of Elmer and Thelma (Gould) Pease.

He attended school at East Wilton Elementary and Wilton Academy. On September 18, 1953, Lee married Phyllis Morse in Livermore Falls, and she predeceased him in 2010. Over the years, he worked at the Otis Mill in Jay, Norwock Shoe, Ditironto Construction in New Jersey, Redi-Mix, M&H Construction, and then for the Town of Wilton where he retired in 1998. Lee was a charter member of the Elks Lodge #2430 in Farmington. He loved to travel, going to Hawaii, Alaska, Cancun, Florida and Bermuda. When he retired, he traveled cross-country in his motor home. Lee decided retirement wasn’t for him so he went to work part-time for Haley Construction & Castonguay Excavation, and started a mini backhoe, excavating and mowing business and worked up until a month of his passing. Lee loved, and looked forward to, the weekly games of Mexican Train and Parcheesi with his family.

Lee is survived by; his four daughters, Elaine Fitch of Wilton, Deborah Tinker of Wilton, Betty Conant and husband Gary of Wilton, Cindy Sweetser and husband Malcolm of Farmington; two sons, Lee Pease Jr. and wife Peggy of Farmington, Fred Pease and wife Katrina of East Wilton; his siblings, Donald Pease Sr., Dan Pease, Tim Pease, Joanne Child, Patricia Moore, and Joyce Parker; thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by; his wife, Phyllis Pease; his siblings, Guy Pease and Leo Pease Sr.; and his son in-law, Ralph Tinker.

The family would like to thank Dr. Robert O’Reilly and Patty Parker with Androscoggin Home Hospice.

A graveside service will be held at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton in the spring of 2020. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.