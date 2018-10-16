Lee Richard Pratt (1959-2018)

BUXTON - Lee Richard Pratt, age 59, passed away on Oct. 14, 2018 at Maine Medical Center as a result of a motorcycle accident in Saco.

He was born in Farmington on March 19, 1959, a son of the late Fredrick and Marion (Jackson) Pratt.

Lee began a career in the US Navy in 1978 and proudly served until 2005. He served on the east and west coast of the United States and was deployed all over the globe, including Operation Desert Storm and Enduring Freedom. Lee served on the following ships; USS JOHN RODGERS (DD 983), USS TICONDEROGA (CG 47), USS JOHN RODGERS (DD 983), USS GETTYSBURG (CG 64), USS DECATUR (DDG 73), and the USS LAKE CHAMPLAIN (CG 57). Lee was also SERE instructor. He retired as a Senior Chief.

He enjoyed motorcycling, cribbage, golf, “playing” on his tractor, carpentry and home repairs.

He was a member of the American Legion, VFW and Eagles.

Lee is survived by beloved wife- Elizabeth “Leeann” Pratt of Buxton; son- Nick Pratt and wife Mylita of Buxton; step children- Chris Gaudet and wife Crystal of Hollis, Tina Smith and husband Jack of Raymond, NH; brothers- Curtis Pratt, Russell Pratt and wife Nancy, Michael Pratt and wife Vicky, all of Farmington, Maine; sister- Cheryl Emery and husband Cliff of Buxton; grandchildren- Tyler, Riley, Sydney, Zoe, Keira, and Kevin; and many nieces and nephews.

Senior Chief Pratt, “May you have fair winds and following seas”

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 2 PM with US Navy Honors, at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Travis Mills Foundation, 89 Water Street, Hallowell, Maine 04347. https://www.travismills.org/donate/