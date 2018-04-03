LeeAnn Tinker (1952-2018)

FARMINGTON - LeeAnn Tinker was known to many in the Farmington and surrounding area as she was a talented keyboardist in church music ministry at both St. Joseph’s Parish in Farmington and St. Sebastian in Madison. Since 1979, LeeAnn was a private music instructor in multiple instruments, including piano, keyboard, and guitar. She also played over the years at many local community events. LeeAnn had personally created and produced a CD, “Music in Praise of God.”

LeeAnn was born on July 27, 1952 and was the only child of Anne Mantey Tinker and Glenwood Tinker. She grew up in a home full of music. In her early years, LeeAnn performed musically with her parents, both also talented musicians.

LeeAnn was a graduate of Carrabec High School. LeeAnn earned a double BA (Music and History) and also a Master of Music Degree from the University of Maine. She was a member of the national honor society of Phi Kappa Phi and a charter member of the Zeta Sigma chapter of the National Music Honor Society of Pi Kappa Lambda.

LeeAnn was an avid sports follower of the University Maine athletics and the Boston Red Sox. She listened to all their games on radio, just as she had done when she was growing up. LeeAnn also loved making rosaries and gave them to those without or in need of them.

LeeAnn died peacefully after being hospitalized for a few days at Maine Medical Center. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors and other staff of MMC’s Special Care Unit 3 where Lee Ann spent her final days.

LeeAnn is survived by several cousins and two maternal aunts in Michigan, Rose and Dorothy Mantey. Her parents predeceased her. She also leaves many friends from music ministry at both St. Joseph’s in Farmington and St. Sebastian in Madison who cared deeply for her.

Those who may wish to offer a gift in LeeAnn’s memory may contribute to music ministry at either St. Joseph’s Parish (133 Middle Street, Farmington, ME) or St. Sebastian in Madison (c/o Christ the King, 273 Water St, Skowhegan, ME 04976). LeeAnn’s funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Parish in Farmington, ME on Monday, April 16th, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 133 Middle Street, Farmington, ME. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com