Leland G. Cushman (1947-2020)

WILTON - Leland G. Cushman (known as Scooter), 73, of Wilton, died Tuesday, Sept. 29 2020 at the Androscoggin Hospice Home in Auburn after a long battle with heart disease.

He was born in North Adams Massachusetts on July 12, 1947 the youngest of ten children to Walter L. and Laura Adaline (Bickford) Cushman. He was very hesitant to admit he was not a true Mainer and we teased him of this often. He was drafted into the Army in 1966 and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Scooter married Sandra Pingree of Mexico, ME on Aug. 16, 1975. They spent 45 years together raising two daughters and were blessed with four grandchildren.

Being a proud veteran and very civic minded, Scooter was a lifetime member of VFW Post #3335 and AMVETS Post #33 in Jay and member of the American Legion. You were likely find him spending hours placing flags on the graves of deceased veterans each spring. Scooter and Sandy spent a lot of time together cooking for many private events as well as Friday night dinners at the VFW and flipping burgers at Special Olympics events. He was well known for roasting the best pork and turkey you have ever tasted on his meat roaster.

He was a hard worker. He spent over 40 years logging in the woods of Maine to provide for his family. In his late 50's he retired his skidder and joined the team at Castonguay Meats in Livermore Falls. He found great pleasure in this job and made many friends there. He enjoyed football, NASCAR and scratching lottery tickets. His love for hunting was well known. You could find him in Weld most all of hunting season. Driving around with his best bud Curt Parker. Oh the stories those two had. Later in life he and Sandy joined the Western Maine ATV Club.

Scooter was well known for speaking his mind and telling the truth with no filter. You always knew where you stood in his eyes because he spoke it as he saw it. If you were fortunate enough to receive his love, you were one of the lucky ones. He had the biggest heart for those he cared for and his smile was genuine.

He is survived by his loving wife Sandra, his daughters Melissa (Aaron) Scott of Farmington and Nicole (Jeremy) Bamford of Fayette. Four grandchildren: Tucker and Oaklee Carleton, River and Robbie Bamford. His sisters Marie Thompson, Mary Hyde, Janette Dunham and Kay Brackley and one brother Ronald Cushman. He is predeceased by his parents. A brother Donald Cushman and sisters Barbara Wardwell, Roberta Brown and Maxine Given.

There will be a celebration of life in the summer of 2021, date TBD. Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Donations may be made in his memory to AMVETS post#33, 111 Main St. Jay ME 04239, for their Special Olympics activities. A kind word may be left in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com