Lena Clarise Gray (1928-2017)

RANGELEY - Lena Clarise Gray, 89 years young of Rangeley, passed away Wednesday August 23, 2017 at Sandy River Nursing Home, where she resided for just over a year.

She was much loved, and well taken care of by all Staff & Care members, she loved them all. Much thanks from all her family. Clarise was born in Magnolia NC on July 9, 1928, the eldest daughter of Atlas & Ethel Baker. She was raised and schooled in Magnolia. Her family then moved to Norfolk VA where she met and married George Gray of Rangeley on March 18, 1952; he was in the Navy at that time. They raised their family in Norfolk for 22 years then moved back to Rangeley in 1974. They were together for 36 great years until he passed in 1988. Clarise loved to travel, even if it was just to the local store. She liked her word search puzzles, loved to shop, and she enjoyed cooking all her southern favorites. She always enjoyed the family and friends get-togethers and spending time with her family she loved most of all.

She leaves behind her daughter, Jill Dunham, and her husband Dana of Rangeley; son, Keith Gray, and his wife Victoria of Norfolk VA; sister, Loraell Nelson of Norfolk VA; Grandchildren, Catrina Bonney, and her husband Tony of Auburn, Deanna Caron, and her husband Jaime of Stratton, Nicholas Dunhan, and his wife Alana of Bangor, Vanessa Baniqued, and her husband Ralph of Norfolk VA; Great grandchildren, Breeanna & Gryphin Bragg, Maya & Mieka Caron, Adrian & Tyler Dunham; many nieces and nephews. Clarise was predeceased by her parents, her brother Jahue Baker, and her husband George Gray. We miss them all, and to Clarise my sweet Mother, we all love you and will miss you dearly.

Private services will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.