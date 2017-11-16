Lena Freda Howard (1924-2017)

PHILLIPS - Lena Freda Howard, 93, died on Nov. 14, 2017 at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center, where she had resided for the last four years. Lena enjoyed living there and the staff was like family to her.

Lena was born on July 4, 1924, in Madrid, the daughter of Steve and Rose (Fournier) Richard. She was educated in the schools of Madrid, Freeman, Industry and Farmington.

On Oct. 24, 1946, Lena married Harold Howard and he predeceased her on October 9, 1982. They made their home on Blake Hill Road in Phillips, where they raised their three children, David, Delmar, and Joanne. In her early years, Lena worked in the local mills in Phillips, then at Forster Mfg in Strong, and later on, she worked at Edmunds Market which she said was her best job ever, retiring in 1990. Lena was a member of the Phillips Grange and enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, reading, playing cards and cribbage.

Lena is survived by; her son, Delmar Howard and wife Lynette of Phillips; her daughter, Joanne Morgan and husband Michael of Phillips; her grandsons, Tony Howard of Casco, Mike Morgan and Jamie Morgan of Phillips; her granddaughters, Tammie Packard of Oxford, and Amy Griffiths of Hermon; eight great grandchildren; her brothers, Merle Richard of New Hampshire and Al Richard of Leeds; her sister, Rita Laroche and husband Don of New Hampshire. She was predeceased by; her son, David Howard; her brothers, Leo Richard and Etney Campbell; and her sister, Marie Taylor.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center in Farmington, where Lena always had wonderful care.

Donations in Lena’s memory may be made to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, No. 17, 2017 at 11 am at the Mile Square Cemetery, Mile Square Rd., Avon, with Rev. Richard Waddell officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.