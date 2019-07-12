Leo Paul Veilleux (1941-2019)

MADISON - Leo Paul Veilleux, 78, passed away July 7, 2019 at his home in Madison in the arms of his loving wife, Catherine. He was born January 14, 1941 in Fairfield, the son of Aurete and Victorine (Denis) Veilleux.

He was employed for many years as a building maintenance supervisor for One Madison Avenue Apartments. Leo enjoyed many years of camping, horseshoes, Nascar racing. Spending time with family always brought a smile.

Leo is survived by his wife of 58 years, Catherine (Geidel) Veilleux of Madison; 2 sons, Gerald Veilleux and wife Juanita of Skowhegan, Christopher Veilleux of Madison; daughter, Tamara McCarty of Madison; 6 grandchildren, Gerald Veilleux Jr. of Vassalboro, David McCarty and Christina of Nobleboro, Jamie O'Jala and Jerome Herrirck of Biddeford, Jennifer O'Jala and friend Steph of Bangor, Skyler Veilleux and Jesse of Oakland, Summer Ricker and Dylan of Wyoming; 6 great grandchildren, twins, Alayna and Bryn Veilleux of Albion, Caleb Veilleux of Albion, Cole McCarty of Nobleboro, Bryson Herrick of Biddeford, Jaxtyn Veilleux of Oakland; his loving fur babies, Diamond and Penelope; brother, Richard Vigue of Winslow; many nieces and nepews. He was predeceased by brothers, Romeo, David, Robert, Lionel, Julian, and Norman Vigue; sisters, Anita Gerow, Juliettte Veilleux, Rita Bolduc.

At his request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Leo's memory to the Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.