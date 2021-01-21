Leon Cushman (1942-2021)

TEMPLE — Leon “Sonny” Raymond Cushman, 78, passed away at his home in Temple on Jan. 16, 2021, with his loving family by his side. He was born on Aug. 24, 1942 in Farmington, son of Raymond and Thelma (Chandler) Cushman. He was educated in the schools of Temple. Over the years, he worked in the shoe industry at Farmington Shoe, Norwalk Shoe, and was head of maintenance at Bass Shoe where he retired from. Sonny was a member of the Temple Trail Riders and the Temple Fire Department. His passion was racing, especially cars that he raced at Oxford Plains Speedway, as well as watching snowmobile races in the winter months. Sonny enjoyed attending high school football and basketball games, and loved to go fishing.

Sonny is survived by his four children, Franklin Cushman of Farmington, Michael Cushman of Wilton,

Valerie Dunham of Farmington, and Antonio “Tono” Cushman of Temple; two sisters, Rose Tilton of

Farmington and Olive Couture of Jay; two brothers, Archie Cushman of Wilton and Willis Cushman of

Jay; nine grandchildren, Shane Cushman, Katrina Cushman, Maylin Tracy, Peyton Hodgkin, Michal

Cushman, Jerry Cushman, Tiffany Jones, Ryan Cushman and Derek Cushman; and 11 great

grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held in the spring at the Village Cemetery in Temple. Arrangements are

under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.