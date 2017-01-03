Leon E. Seamon (1940-2016)

JAY - Leon Eugene Seamon, 76, passed away peacefully at home in Jay on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, after a brief struggle with cancer. Surrounded by family, he passed in the same home in which he was born.

He leaves his wife of 52 years, Dawn (Davis) Seamon, originally of Wilton, and their three daughters: Kathy McGovern of Buxton, and her husband, Matt, and their two children, Brett and Meaghan; Pam Wagner of Freeport, and her husband, Phil, and their two children Alexandra and Benjamin; and Julie Seamon of Orlando, Florida.

Born on Aug. 18, 1940 to parents Twining Joshua and Nettie Mae (Gross) Seamon; he was the 10th of 11 children. He graduated Jay High School in 1957 and attended the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn., for three-plus years.

Leon worked various jobs over the years as a woodcutter, as a hand sewer at GH Bass in Wilton, at International Paper in Jay, and at the James River/Otis Mill in Jay for more than 25 years until his retirement in 2003.

From the 1980s through the early 2000s, he and Dawn planted and operated Seamon's Orchard on Route 133 in Jay, a well-known fixture in the area.

In retirement, he spent the winter months with Dawn at a second home in Hernando Beach, Florida where he enjoyed gardening, sunshine, and watching the canals for signs of dolphin, fish, and manatee. There he met dear friends, Gerry and Kathy Wilson of Powers, Michigan and Hernando Beach, Florida; and Bill and Mary Smith of Spring Hill, Florida.

In Maine, he spent recent summers at "Hav-a-Rest" cottage on Hewitt Island, where he loved to lobster, clam, and fish the waters around the Mussel Ridge channel, and also watch sunsets from the back “ledges.” On Hewitt Island, he built treasured friendships with many area residents and islanders, creating numerous, cherished family memories.

Leon enjoyed the outdoors. He spent many vacations and outings with family and friends on the Maine coast, the Seboeis River, and Spring Lake (where he and Dawn had a camp for a number of years); boating and fishing off the Gulf Coast of Florida; smelting in in the spring and winter; and fishing the "big brook," which runs through the family farm, as a young boy and through adulthood.

He is survived by his sisters Arlene Brimigion and her husband, Henry “Palmer,” of Wilton; Erma Grimaldi and her husband, Joe, of Jay; Laura Webber, of Fowlerville, Michigan; Miriam Ewing of Port Charlotte, Florida; and Brenda Endicott and her companion Clyde Young of Freeport; sister-in-law Lois Seamon of Farmington Falls; brother-in-law Craig Davis and wife Sondra of Wilton; brother-in-law Dale Davis and wife Wendy of Carthage; 31 nieces and nephews, and hundreds of grand-nieces and nephews, and great-grand nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by sister Eleanor (Seamon) Adams and her husband Fred “Sargie” Adams, brothers Orland “Bub” Seamon and Alton “Babe” Seamon, sister Althea (Seamon) Hoisington, and brother-in-law John Ewing and niece Debbie Ewing.

The family extends special thanks to neighbors Larry and Sandra Lord of Jay; long-time friend Alan Knowlton of Spruce Head Island, Joe and Erica Couture of Burlington, Vermont and Hewitt Island; Jeanne Brown of Portsmouth, N.H. and Hewitt Island; Kendall and Betsy Prichard of Worcester, Mass. and Hewitt Island; Theron Tweedie of Spruce Head Island; Dwayne and Susie Wells of North New Portland, and Tim Richards and Joel Verney, both of Alna.

At his request, there will be no funeral services. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life will take place in the springtime at the family farm, date and time to be announced. Remembrance gifts may be given to the American Cancer Society, Me. Div., Inc. 1 Bowdoin Mill Island No. 300, Topsham, ME 04086.

Tributes and condolences may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133) Jay.