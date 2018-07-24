Leona Fay Cross (1910-2018)

FARMINGTON – Farmington’s oldest citizen and holder of the Boston Post Cane, Leona Fay Cross, 108, died Friday, July 20, 2018, under the loving care of the staff at the Pierce House in Farmington. She was born in Falmouth a daughter of Fred W. and Winifred Robinson Skillin. Leona was educated in Falmouth and Portland schools and was a graduate of the Posse-Nissen School of Physical Education in Boston in 1930. She began her teaching career in Norridgewock and was married to Harold R. Cross in 1938. Their early married life was spent in Forestville, CT while Harold was a chef at Connecticut hospitals and the Farmington Connecticut Country Club. She was well-known in their community for her award winning rose gardens. In 1959, they moved to Farmington and opened the Cross Restaurant on the Farmington Falls Road. The restaurant was very popular and developed a wide and loyal following.

Leona served as the Treasurer of the Maine Restaurant Association and was a former member of the Maine Restaurant Association and a former member of the Rebekah Lodge of Bristol, CT and the Falmouth Episcopal Church. She was a woman of great vitality and grit and was recognized in the 60’s and 70’s as a significant presence in the business community. Leona enjoyed dog obedience training and won many ribbons throughout New England and New Brunswick with her beloved Brussels Griffons and Border Terriers. She shared her skills with Patti Millett and others, leading to more championship showings.

While walking; rain, snow, or shine, each morning with her dear sister, Freda, she would kindly and precisely advise those she met who needed instruction in proper dog walking. On another occasion, Leona and Freda contacted the Maine Department of Transportation to lengthen the flashing “walk” lights at Main and Broadway, when their morning walk was made more difficult by the new lights. Leona and Freda were best friends as well as sisters. They traveled by car all over the United States and Maritime Canada, with Harold and then together after his death in 1986. Leona and Harold were recognized in 1969 as the one-millionth and one visitors to Glacier National Park in Montana.

Leona lived for many years on High Street and moved to the Pierce House in April of 2001. She was predeceased by her sister, Alfreda Skillin and brother, Maurice; She leaves behind special friends who provided her years of happy visits and companionship at the Pierce House; especially Roz Kerr, Dr. Patti Millett, Darlene Mooar, Doug and Sherry Jones, Tom and Allison Hagerstrom, Mickey Pepper, Therese Hersey (her Pierce House buddy), and Dick Morton.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Private interment will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth. A memorial gathering to honor and remember Leona will be held at the Pierce House on Friday, August 3 from 2-4 pm. Those who desire may consider memorial gifts in her memory to either Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington, ME 04938 OR to the Farmington Public Library, 117 Academy Street, Farmington, ME 04938. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.