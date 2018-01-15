Leona Leavitt (1936-2018)

WILTON – Leona Leavitt, 81, of Wilton, died late Thursday afternoon, Jan. 11, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Farmington, Aug. 23, 1936 a daughter of Clyde and Mary (Eichel) Seamon.

She worked as a stitcher at GH Bass for a time and later was a receptionist for Dr. Fuller and Dr. Knapp before becoming a licensed cosmotologist and having her own salons; starting in her home and expanding to downtown Wilton and later to a Farmington location.

On Oct 23, 1953, she married Norman Leavitt in Wilton at the family farm. Leona was an avid seamstress and enjoyed knitting, quilting, painting, and golfing. She was a great cook and loved to read and most recently liked exploring on pinterest and facebook.

She is loved by her husband, Norman of Wilton; children, Suzanne Mosher and her husband, Michael of Chesterville, Cathy Snow and her husband, Jerry of Winthrop, David Leavitt and his wife, Kristi of Wilton, Lisa LePage and her husband, Dean of Limerick, and Kelley Watkins and her husband, David of Sanbornton, NH; a brother, Lewis Seamon of Farmington; 19 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; She was predeceased by a brother, Norman and a son, Robert Norman Leavitt in 2007.

Condolences and tributes as well as a memorial video may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public Memorial services will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Interment in the spring will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. In lieu of flowers, the famils asks that memorial donations be considered to the Wilton Area Food Pantry, PO Box 517, Wilton, ME 04294.