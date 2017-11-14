Leona M. Bean (1931-2017)

FARMINGTON – Leona M. Bean, 86, of Farmington, formerly of Vienna, died early Sunday morning at Pinewood Terrace.

She was born in Farmington, Aug. 7, 1931,the daughter of William and Margaret (Rollins) Redlevske.

She worked at Franklin Savings Bank for many years in the payroll department, and retired in the mid 1990s.

On Dec. 15, 1950, she married Robert (Bob) Austin Bean, Sr. of Vienna, in Farmington. Bob passed away on Dec. 13, 2015.

She is survived by her son, Robert A. Bean, Jr. and his wife, Pamela J. St. Amant of Manchester; two grandsons, Cory R. Bean and his wife, Danielle of Boston Mass., Ryan M. Bean of Rochester, NY, and a brother, Wilmer Redlevske and his wife Marlene of Mercer. Leona also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would also like to express a heartfelt thank you to Sue Bell, Kelly Beisaw, Alesha Swihart and the entire staff at Pinewood Terrace. Everyone's patience, understanding, and most of all caring during Leona's two-year stay with you is deeply appreciated, and will never be forgotten.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Private family services will be held at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.