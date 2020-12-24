Leonard “Lenny” Cattoggio (1947-2020)

CHESTERVILLE - Leonard “Lenny” Cattoggio, 73, of Chesterville passed away on the morning of December 20, 2020.

He was born on December 4, 1947, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of Jenny and Phillip Cattoggio. One of five children, he grew up in Somerville, and attended local schools. In 1964, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, and was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, where he was an Amtrak operator, and mechanic. He was very proud to have served his country. After an honorable discharge, he spent some time working in California, before returning home to Massachusetts. In 1985, he married his wife, Kathleen, and they moved to Maine in 1986, where he built their home in Chesterville.

He is survived by his daughter Gina, her fiancé Jason, and her mother Kathleen; his son, Steven; his sister, Peggy; and his brother Jimmy, whom he was very close with.

Lenny is remembered as an honest, kind, and loving man. The first to lend a hand, he never shied away from helping friends and family. He was always true to himself, standing firm in his beliefs. He would say, “This is me; take it or leave it.” It was a true gift to have someone so genuine, and special. He will be missed immensely.

There will be no service at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.