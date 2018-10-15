Leone Inez Page (1943-2018)

WINSLOW - Leone Inez Page, 75, passed away Oct. 14, 2018 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born July 6, 1943 in Waterville, the son of Willis Herbert and Lucille I. (Hunt) Page.

She attended Clinton High School. She was a homemaker, excellent in crocheting, making people happy, and a friend to all animal life no matter the size. Dusty, her bird, was everything to her. They were inseparable and enjoyed each other’s company.

Leone is survived by son, Ira Armour and wife Pam of Winslow; 3 brothers, Eddie Page and wife Gloria of Clinton, Nobert Page of Albion, and Allan Page and wife Tina of Clinton; 2 sisters, Annie Page of Durham, Linda Page and husband Carl Brickett of Clinton; grandson, Nathan Armour and friend Brandis Carver of Waterville. She was predeceased by her husband.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Leone’s memory to Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, Maine 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.