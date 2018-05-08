Leota Hinkley Tracy (1934-2018)

NEW VINEYARD - Leota Hinkley Tracy, 83, of New Vineyard and Pittsfield, passed into the arms of her Lord on May 5, 2018, at Orchard Park in Farmington.

She was the youngest of seven children born to Lorestan and Daisy (Gould) Hinkley, in Weld, on July 23, 1934.

She graduated salutatorian at Phillips High School, in the class of 1954. Leota graduated from nursing school in 1965 and began a 41-year career in the nursing field. Her career in nursing was very diversified; beginning at Hale Nursing Home in 1968; Director of Nurses at Northland Manor in Jackman; nursing supervisor at Pleasant Hill in Fairfield; and 3-11 supervisor at Colonial Manor and Lakewood Manor in Waterville. In later years, she worked for agency home care with critical care and ventilator cases.

Her favorite past times were the flower gardens, bird watching, crocheting, and crossword puzzles. Her best and favorite place to be was in North Truro on Cape Cod at Corn Hill Beach to watch the sunset over the tip of the Cape. Even though she had no children of her own, Leota helped to raise a girl, Yvonne Moore, from an infant.

Leota is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, John Tracy of New Vineyard and Pittsfield; her sisters, Burna Wilson of Woodstock, Iva Stefani of Avon, Leslie Hinkley of Texas, and Yvonne Moore and husband George of Rangeley; 25 nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her three brothers, Warren, Grangie, and Lorestan Jr.; and two nephews, Asa and Linwood Hinkley.

Donations may be made in Leota’s memory to Beacon Hospice, payable to Amedisys Foundation, 45 Commerce Drive, Suite 12, Augusta, ME 04330.

It was Leota’s wishes to have no formal funeral service. Her ashes will be scattered at Cape Cod, Mass. and Avon at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.