Leroy Monroe (1940-2016)

STRONG – Leroy “Gus” Monroe, 76, passed peacefully at his home on the South Strong Road on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

Born on Nov. 22, 1940, a son of Fred and Ruth (Bailey) Monroe, from a young age he lived the life of an outdoorsman: hunting, fishing and enjoying the beauty of nature all around him; this included trips with a close circle of friends to remote waters in northern Maine, Canada and Alaska, culminating in a more recent interest in the pursuit of the “Fish of a Thousand Casts,” the Muskie.

Following graduation from Gardner High School, and time working on a family farm in New Sharon, he became a machinist in the U.S. Army, preparing him for a career as a millright in the paper industry, working in Jay and retiring from Madison Paper to enjoy life in the forest and fields of his home.

He will always be remembered for his gentle nature, quick wit and subtle humor, able to put a smile on the faces of those around him. He was a constant presence in the lives of his wife, children and grandchildren, celebrating accomplishments or providing support when needed. Family was his greatest source of pride.

Always one to lend a hand, he helped his children construct their homes, building strong literal and figurative foundations in their lives.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon (Lewis) Monroe of Strong; their children: Mary Letourneau and her husband, Greg of Minot and Paul Monroe and his wife, Leslie of Jay; his mother, Ruth Monroe of Winthrop; a sister, Arline O’Brien and her husband, Michael of Hawaii and a brother, Lloyd Monroe and his wife, Debbie of Gardiner; three grandchildren: Katie Letourneau, Ethan Letourneau and Nicholas MacDonald.

He was predeceased by his dad.

The Monroe family is forever grateful to AHCH and offers a special thanks to devoted home health nurse, Phoebe Smith.

In keeping with Gus’ wishes, private family services will be held in the springtime, during apple blossom time, in his orchard. Remembrance gifts may be given to Ducks Unlimited, 1 Waterfowl Way, Memphis TN 38120.

Cremation services are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.