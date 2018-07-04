Leroy R. Blauvelt (1936-2018)

RUMFORD - Leroy R. Blauvelt, 82, passed away on Sunday July 1, 2018.

Leroy was born in Paterson, N.J. on March 5, 1936 to Bertrum and Katherine Blauvelt. Leroy’s father passed away when Leroy was just 16 years old. Leroy assumed responsibility for his family by attending school during the day and working at night to provide for his three siblings and mother.

Leroy was called to serve in the United States Army from which after his service, was honorably discharged.

Leroy married the love of his life, Grace Ann Small, on Oct. 12, 1962. Together they shared 57 years of marriage and raised six children. Leroy was a self employed carpenter who took great pride in every detail of his life. Leroy’s honest, hardworking reputation carried through his entire life and set the highest standards for his children to follow.

Leroy’s favorite joys in life were his family, clock collection and repairs, fishing and old trucks.

Leroy is survived by his wife Grace of 57 years, five children, Diane, Douglas, Gordon, Rachel, Margaret and their spouses, 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Leroy was predeceased by his parents, brother Bruce Blauvelt, son Paul Stephen Blauvelt, and grandson Jonathan Landry.

Tributes and condolences may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A private family gathering will be held to honor Leroy’s life. Crematin care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center 42 Weld St., Dixfield.