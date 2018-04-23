NEW SHARON - Lesley Ray Walker, 57, went to the Lord and his heavenly family, on April 18, 2018, at CMMC in Lewiston, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness.

He was born in Paris, Texas, the son of Dollyjahne Ruth Smith and Harold Markham. He was later adopted by Robert Lee Walker.

Les attended the Brunswick area schools and completed some college courses. He worked at several different occupations before becoming disabled by health issues. The two jobs that he most talked about were; his time teaching Special Ed at Wilton Academy School in Wilton; and his time working for Walmart as an Assistant Manager in Maine, New Hampshire and New York.

He married Rebecca L. Fischer in Chesterville on June 28, 2003. He enjoyed spending time with family and his pets, building and flying RC planes, camping, kayaking, music, playing video games, anything to do with computers and technology, and frequent visits to Mackerel Cove in Bailey Island.

Les is survived by; his wife, Rebecca Fischer; two sons, Robert Walker and wife Ashley of Gardiner, and Tom Atwood of Farmington; two daughters, Jennifer Grace and husband Josh of Auburn, and Nicole Atwood of Farmington; grandchildren, Josie Walker, Ana Walker, Talia Walker, Ayslynn Grace, Logan Grace, and Gaige Arangure; his sister, K-Marie Dunn and husband Ted; his brother, Mark Markham and wife Mary; and his niece, Oceanna Whalen.

He was predeceased by mother Dollyjahne Ruth Smith; father Harold Markham; his adoptive father, Robert Lee Walker; his sister, Claudia Walker; and his beloved pets, Hope, Cassie and Sadie Girl.

Due to his love for animals, it was Les’s wish to have donations made in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018 with time and place to be announced later. For more information, please call Rebecca at 491-2195. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.