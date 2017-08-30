Leslie Elwin Brown (1940-2017)

PORTLAND – Leslie Elwin Brown, “Les”, 77, of Dryden, died Friday evening, Aug. 25, 2017 at Maine Medical Center, Portland, where he had been a patient for a week.

He was born Aug. 10, 1940 in Portland, a son of George L. and Florence (Raymond) Brown. He was a 1959 graduate of Fryeburg Academy and continued his education, earning a degree in agriculture, from UMO.

In 1971 he married Susan Bulger of Mexico, Maine at the Dixfield Congregational Church.

For 46 years, Les was employed at Coca Cola Bottling Co. in Farmington, working in the warehouse and delivery department, and retiring as Sales Manager. He also was employed part time as a cook at Irving’s on Rte. 2.

Les believed strongly in service to others. He was a lifetime member of the B. P. O. E. #2430 Elks Lodge of West Farmington, serving five times as exalted ruler. He was a longtime member of the Wilton Masonic Lodge #156 and served the Town of Wilton as a selectperson for many years and was an EMT for the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance. He was also a Boy Scout Committee Member.

He enjoyed playing the lottery, beano and going to the casino with his granddaughter, Tanya. He enjoyed time with family and friends and will be remembered for his love of karaoke.

As said by his beloved wife of 46 years, Sue, of Dryden, “Everyone who knew Les loved his sense of humor.” He also is loved by his children: William M. Brown and his wife, Sarah of Detroit, Me.; Christopher J. Brown of Dryden and Nancy Gilmore of Ashburnham, MA.; three sisters: Doris Clark and Carol Brooks of Fryeburg and Helen Wildes ; a brother, Kenny Brown of Fryeburg, several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and brothers: Malcolm, Roy, Jimmy, George “Pete”, and sister, Jeannette Strout.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday Sept. 3, 2017 at 2 PM at the Farmington Elks Lodge, School St., West Farmington. Following services, a reception will be hosted downstairs in the Lodge Hall. Interment of ashes at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests that remembrance gifts be given to the Franklin Cty. Animal Shelter 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, Me. 04938.

His family also invites you to share remembrances and condolences on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation services are in the care of the Cremation Care Division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.