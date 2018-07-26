Leslie M. Lane (1941-2018)

FAIRFIELD - Leslie M. Lane, 77, passed away July 13, 2018 at Lakewood Continuing Care Center in Waterville surrounded by his family, son Sheldon Lane and close friend, Bruce Wadleigh and wife Jean.

He was born June 26, 1941 in Waterville, the son of Melvin and Hazel (Otis) Lane.

He enjoyed lawn sales, attending all the local fairs, and stopping for ice cream along the way. He loved spending time with his “sidekick” grandson, Ryan, visiting with the coffee crowd and going to his family's homes for meals and homemade treats. He was an avid hunter and loved going with family and close friends to favorite spots. Many of these adventures included dearest life-long friend, Bruce Wadleigh and son Billy, Al Haliday, Clay Haliday and son Cory, Shelly and Lance, Sam and Brenda Otis and several more.

Leslie is survived by his children, Tammy Nixon and husband Brian; Sheldon Lane; Erwin Taylor, Jr. and fiancé Diane Morissette, Robert Taylor, Shelly Geidel and husband Lance, Kelly Jeremie and husband Daniel, Phillip Taylor and wife Martha; grandchildren, Lindsey Nixon, Ryan Lane, Cassandra McLaughlin, Bradley Norman, Seth, Jacob, Isaiah and Michael Taylor, Travis, Aaron and Carolynn Bagley, James and Madeline Geidel; and 10 great grandchildren; brother, Leroy and wife Peggy; 2 sisters, Loretta and husband Ben, Louella and husband Jim; life-long friend and brother-in-law, John Zinkovitch. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Carolyn; 2 sisters, Laura Jean and Linda Zinkovitch.

A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 28 at the Meeting House Cemetery on Rt. 104 in Fairfield, followed by a Celebration of Life at their home, 70 Horn Hill Road, Fairfield.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.