Lester “Peanut” John Coffren Jr. (1947-2020)

PORTLAND - Lester “Peanut” John Coffren Jr., 72, formerly of Salem Township, passed away on March 2, 2020, at Maine Medical Center.

He was born in Farmington on March 24, 1947, the son of Lester, Sr. and Marion (Lee) Coffren.

Peanut graduated from Kingfield High School in the class of 1966. In June of 1975, he enrolled in a business course through Goodwill Rehabilitation Center Inc. In Winston-Salem, North Carolina and received a certificate of completion in June of 1976. Peanut moved to Portland and worked for Goodwill for a few years.

Being born with a condition that affected his legs, he used crutches and a wheelchair to get around. He enjoyed the handicap accessible buses to get to his favorite stores, including the Maine Mall. Peanut collected wolf items. He liked to laugh and joke and made the best of everything. Over the past summer, he was able to visit one last time and see his loved ones at a family reunion.

Peanut is survived by his brother, Gary Coffren and wife Marcy of Salem Township. Interment will be at a later date in the Mt. Abram Cemetery, in Salem Township.