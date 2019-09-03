Lewis H. Parker (1926-2019)

FARMINGTON - World War II veteran Lewis H. Parker, 93, of Fayette passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 23, 1926 in Lemington Vermont the son of Lewis and Etta (Lawton) Parker Sr. He attended school in Lemington graduating valedictorian of his class in 1944. He immediately went into the Army Air Force and served his country as an aerial gunner on a B-29 Bomber during World War II. Upon returning to civilian life in 1946 he went to work as a contractor and had a long career in this trade until his retirement in the early 1990s. In his retirement he pursued his lifelong interest in antiques. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting.

He is survived by his daughter Linda Starbird and her husband Robert of Rockland. Grandchildren; Melissa Starbird of Warren, Todd Starbird of Spruce Head and Stephen Starbird of Rockport. Great-grandchildren; Kaitlyn and Michael Harvill, Julian and Amelia Starbird and Parker. A sister- in law Eva Parker, the family of Minola Bubier and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his best friend and partner Minola Bubier, two brothers, Thomas and Stanley Parker and a sister Esther Clapp.

The family will hold a private celebration of life later this fall. Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Donations may be made in his memory to the Franklin County Animal shelter 550 Industry Rd Farmington, ME 04938, or to the animal shelter of your choice.

