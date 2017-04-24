Lewis “Sonny” Ernest Bachelder (1931-2017)

AUBURN - Lewis "Sonny" Ernest Bachelder, 85, of Kingfield, died peacefully surrounded by family at the Hospice House in Auburn on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

He was born to Moses and Emmaline (Harding) on Dec. 25, 1931 in Langtown Plantation.

At the age of 17 he met the love of his life on a double date with his brother, Junior and Ruby’s sister, Mary. How he would laugh, when he told of going on a trip to Old Orchard Beach the two brothers and two sisters. On the way home trying to figure out how to pay for the gas to get back home, Ruby pulled money out of her bra. Junior looked at Sonny and asked, "How did we get this far and you didn’t know that was in her bra?" At the age of eighteen, he married the love of his life, Ruby Althea Hinkley on Jan. 7, 1950.

Sonny loved to hunt, fish and work in the woods. Storytelling is one of the amazing gifts which Sonny enjoyed sharing with those who would listen. Over the years, he and Ruby built several homes. They filled their home with their five children, cousins, and grandchildren. Often times taking in family who were in need of a place to call home. He worked with many different woodsman over the years, by far his favorite was to be working side by side with his four sons. He built B n B Auto with his oldest son, Ricky in Freeman Maine, later selling it to his second son, Lloyd.

Over the years he worked in the woods as a lumberman, mechanic in the local shoe shop, and mechanic in his own garage in Freeman.

He is survived by, sons, Ricky Bachelder and his wife Florence of Kingfield, Lloyd Bachelder and his wife Rachel of Freeman, Terry Bachelder and his wife Kathy of Rome, Roger Bachelder and wife Jeannie of Winterport, favorite daughter, and only begotten daughter, Nancy R Bachelder of Winterport, along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Moses and Emmaline Bachelder, wife; Ruby, and siblings, Catherine (Marston) Edwards, Earle Marston, Jennie (Marston) Chamberline, Moses Bachelder Jr., Olive (Marston) St Onge, Mildred (Marston) Herrick, Orri Bachelder, George Bachelder, Myrtle Bachelder, Onel Bachelder, Patrick “Pat” Marsten, Edward Marsten, and Dothea “Dot” (Bachelder) Tyler.

Sonny’s family would like to thank all the family and friends who have supported them in this difficult time. A special thank you to Sandy River Nursing Home for their care of Lewis during his time living with them, and when he visited while Ruby was a resident at the nursing home. Thank you also to the Hospice Home in Auburn, Maine.

Remembrance gifts may be given to the Veteran’s organization of your choice. Tributes and condolences maybe shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A public memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, April, 29, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery (Route 27, Kingfield) with Rev. John Gensel officiating. Please come with one of Sonny’s stories in mind and consider sharing with the family. There is no better way to memorialize this amazing story teller, than to tell one of his stories to those who love him. Cremation and memorial graveside service arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Care Division of Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.