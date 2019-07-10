Lewis Thompson Richard (1933-2019)

PHILLIPS - Lewis Thompson Richard, 86, passed away July 5, 2019 at his home of 50 years on Sawyer Street in Phillips.

Born on March 16, 1933, he was the son of William “Bill” Richard and Abbie Calden Richard. He grew up on the family farm on the Weld Road where he attended school at the Paul G. Whittemore Building in Phillips. After his freshman year he dropped out of school to join his father in the wood cutting business and to help support the family. In 1951, at the age of 18, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served as a Senior Weapons Mechanic. He obtained his GED during his enlistment and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal during the time he served. Upon his discharge in March of 1955, he returned home to Phillips and went back into his beloved woods to work.

Shortly after his return, he met the love of his life, Joanne Haines, at the Madrid Dance Barn in Madrid, Maine. They were married on November 25, 1955 and were married for 54 years before she passed away in 2009. Together they raised their five children; Shelley, Darlene, Jeff, Bonnie and Kimberley. Lewis and Joanne’s home on Sawyer Street was a second home to any child who needed to be loved, fed or cared for. Many of their children’s friends referred to them as “Mom and Dad”

Lewis was known for his incredible work ethics. He was revered as one of the best wood cutters of his time and would often out work his much younger co-workers. The man was not afraid of a hard days’ work or getting his hands dirty to get a job done. He was of the generation where if you wanted something, you worked for it. He passed down this creed to his children as well as his five grandchildren, who he adored beyond words.

Lewis enjoyed sports but his passion was baseball and his cherished Boston Red Sox. He was a devout fan, watching every single inning of every single game with a cold Bud pounder in his hand. His love of baseball did not stop with the Red Sox. He was known to travel far and wide to watch his son and grandsons play the game he loved and he was a board-certified umpire for many years as well.

Lewis will be deeply missed by; his daughter and caretaker Extraordinaire Shelley Richard of Phillips and her daughter Serena Richard and future son-in-law Tyler Finley of Skowhegan; daughter Darlene Richard and companions Marie Pineau and Sue Peters of Wilton; son Jeffrey Richard and his wife Mary Sue and their son Jordan of Rangeley; daughter Bonnie Kinney and her husband Eric of Phillips and their children, son Aaron Kinney and future daughter-in-law Marcy Cooper of Winslow and Nathan Kinney of Boston; daughter Kimberley Dolbier and her husband Noel and their son Trevor of Rangeley; his sister Winona Davenport of Phillips; sister in law Jennie Richard of Mexico; sister in law Betty Haines of Farmington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by; his parents William and Abbie Richard; and brothers Allan Richard, Rodney Richard and Mortimer Richard.

A public graveside ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1 pm, at the Mile Square Cemetery, Mile Square Rd., in Avon. A gathering will take place following the ceremony at Lewis’s home at 20 Sawyer Street, Phillips.

Being the fanatic that he was about baseball, in lieu of flowers the family asks that anyone who wishes should make a donation in his name to the Mt. Abram Baseball Team c/o Mt. Abram High School, 1513 Salem Road, Salem Township ME 04983.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.