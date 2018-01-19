Lexie T. McDonald (1924-2018)

LIVERMORE – Lexie T. McDonald, 93, a resident of Livermore, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Wednesday, Jan. 17 at her home.

She was born April 21, 1924 in Steele, Missouri, the daughter of Lexie Steven Thurmond and Ada (Journey) Thurmond. Lexie attended school in Missouri.

On Feb. 24, 1946 in Doniphan, Missouri, she married Elwin McDonald of Jay. He passed away Jan. 5, 1997.

She was a devoted homemaker and loved caring for her family and home. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts, reading, card games and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet Perry and her husband Albert of Littleton, NH, Donna Keen and her husband Gordon of Livermore, Brenda McDonald of Livermore, and Terri Coss and husband Michael of Bridgewater, NJ, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and her sister, Betty Holland of Roseburg, Oregon. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, and five sisters.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 100 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine will be announced in the spring. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. If desired contributions may be made in Memory of Lexie T. McDonald to the Treat Memorial Library, 56 Main Street, Livermore Falls, Maine 04254.