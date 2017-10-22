Liam Kelly (2013-2017)

FARMINGTON - Liam R. Kelly, 4, of Farmington lost his long battle with the demon cancer on Oct. 21, 2017 in the arms of his loving mother with his Grammy and Grampa Orr near by. He was born in Farmington Oct. 11, 2013. He was full of surprises since day one. Momma's water broke at work and his short adventure began shortly after.

If you had the privilege to know Liam then you know what a strong, brave, smart, feisty boy he was. His sense of humor was one of a kind and his contagious smile would light up a room with his laughter tugging at your heart strings. Liam loved riding his Uncle Kevin's 4-wheeler, going on snowmobile rides, helping mow the lawn, playing in his sand box, riding in the dump truck with Uncle Brian, Slugger, playing with play-doh. He especially loved the rental van on our Make-A-Wish trip to Give Kids The World where he loved the roller coasters at Disney World and Universal Studios, and sitting in the cockpit with the pilot of the plane. He loved Mickey Mouse, PAW Patrol, and WallyKazam, and of course the beach house where he got special rides in the "race car".

Liam is survived by his Mother Katie Orr of Farmington; Maternal Grandparents Ray and Debbie Orr of Farmington; uncles Kevin Orr and Brian Orr of Farmington, and Scott and Alicia Orr of Poland; Paternal Grandparents Rick and Julie Kelly of Chesterville; aunt Jennifer Nickerson of Greenbush; cousins Mackenzie and Madison Orr of Poland, Ceairra Orr of Van Buren; and beloved family Kitty Beckett. He was predeceased by his maternal great grandparents Raymond and Leatrice Orr, and Ken and Glen Ladd.

We want to say a special Thank You to all of the doctors, nurses, social workers, and child life specialists at Maine Children's Cancer Program, Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital, The Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and Androscoggin Homecare and Hospice. A special thank you to Steve Rand whom made Liam "The Boss" as chief of BBCH Security making it possible for him to go on the helipad and go into dispatch.

Please hug and kiss your babies a little more for us.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 from 1-3pm at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. A private graveside service will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com Donations may be made in Liam's memory to Maine Children's Cancer Program, 100 Campus Dr #107, Scarborough, ME 04074.