Liessette Bay (1927-2018)

FARMINGTON – Liessette Bay, 91, of Coplin Plantation, died early Tuesday morning, January 9, 2018 at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center in Farmington.

She was born in Boonton, NJ, a daughter of Conrad and Babetta (Besenreuther) Meyer. Mrs. Bay was a hard worker, working at various jobs at greenhouses and bakeries and met her husband, Jacob “Jack” Bay, known locally as John, while serving him a cup of coffee. They made their home in NJ for many years, and moved to Coplin Plantation in 1978. He died in Oct. 2003.

She is survived by a daughter, Deanna Fotter of Coplin; son, Glenn Bay of PA; a sister, Johanna Pohle of NJ; She was predeceased by a sister, Elsie Force and two brothers, John and Carl Meyer; and a son-law, Reynold “Barry” Fotter, Dec. 20, 2017. Interment will be in Union Dale, PA.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.wilesrc.com.