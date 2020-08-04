Lillian Gallant Gibbs (1918-2020)

MADRID - Lillian Gallant Gibbs, 102, passed away on July 30, 2020, at her home in Madrid.

She was born on April 12, 1918, in Skowhegan, daughter of Dennis and Lillian (Carrie) Gallant. Lillian was educated in the schools of Skowhegan. On June 27, 1932, she married Freeman Gibbs in Skowhegan, and he predeceased her on May 17, 1994. She was employed at the Cascade Woolen Mill, retiring in 1980. Also, she and her husband Freeman owned and operated the Phillips Farmers Union, later Gibbs Store in Avon until 1977. Lillian enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Angel Huntoon of Madrid; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Freeman Gibbs; son, Freeman Gibbs Jr.; son in-law, Theodore Huntoon; granddaughter, Crystal Carignan; five brothers, Leonel, Romeo, Amie, Antonio, and Philip; and one sister, Dorothy.

A private graveside service will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.