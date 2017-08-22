Lillian L. Storer Nile (1924-2017)

FARMINGTON - Lillian L. Storer Nile, 93, of Farmington, passed away at her residence on Aug. 18, 2017.

She was born on July 23, 1924, the daughter of Cola and Esther (Conant) Storer and Janet (Dexter) Storer.

She attended school in Weld and graduated from Weld High School. Lillian worked as a toothpick machine operator at Forster Mfg Co. In East Wilton. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and made quilts for all of her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren.

Lillian is survived by; her two daughters, Linda M. Gray of Farmington and Rosalie Westgate of Farmington; her sister, A. Ruth Storer Small of Arizona; her brothers, Timothy Storer of Weld and Joseph Storer of Wilton; six grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and fourteen great, great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by; her sisters, Lurlene Storer Fish, Edith Storer Gray, Laura Storer McCrillis, Erma Storer Groves, Janice Storer Richards, Jenny Lynn Storer, Sadie Storer Jackson, and Maud Storer Wellman; her brothers, Granville Storer, Boyd Storer, Albert Storer and Orson Storer.

There will be a get-together on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 from 1 to 5 p.m., at the home of Mark and Linda Gray, 119 Vipah Lane, in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.