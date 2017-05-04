Lillian Marie Richard Grendele (1936-2017)

Our faithful servant, Lillian Marie Richard Grendele, went to be with her Lord on April 25, 2017, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her family and friends.

Lillian was the daughter of Joseph Alban Richard and Regina Marie Richard of Wilton, Maine.

Lillian is surviving by her son, Kenneth Bruce Grendele of Portland, Oregon, a brother, Robert A. and wife Kathy Richard, of Wilton, Maine, a brother Henry F. Richard of Eustis, Maine, a sister, Dorothy D. Richard of Wilton, Maine, a brother-in-law Maynard Dominick of Virginia and Florida, and many nieces and nephews and also her close friends, Judy Lister and Kathy Miller, of Portland, Oregon.

Lillian is predeceased by her husband, Anthony Grendele, a brother, Joseph Roland Richard, and a sister, Marie Evelyn Richard Dominick.

Lillian graduated from Wilton Academy, class of 1954, moved to Stamford, CT where she worked in office administration, then moved west, where she eventually settled in Portland, Oregon.

Lillian was employed by Owens-Corning Roofing in Portland, Oregon for many years, retiring in 2015.

There will be a celebration of life this summer in Wilton, Maine, following a graveside service in Lakeview cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Cancer Center at Providence Portland Medical Center: 4805 Glisan Street, Portland, OR, 97213.

We will miss her greatly ...