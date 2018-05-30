Lincoln E. Prescott (1943-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Lincoln E. Prescott, 75, passed away May 25, 2018 at his home surrounded by family in Skowhegan.

He was born May 18, 1943 in Phillips, the son of the late B. Colby and V. Rachel (Flagg) Prescott. Lincoln passed on the same day as his father, 12 years later.

He graduated from New Sharon High School in 1960. He owned and operated Skowhegan Sheet Metal for 41 years. Lincoln enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and making wood furniture. He and Rose enjoyed spending time at their camp in Starks.

Lincoln is survived by his love, Rose L. of Skowhegan; 3 children, Ellen and her children, Maria, Jessica, and Kayla; Daniel and wife Paula and their children Raven, Afton, Michael, and Mathew; Gerald and wife Brenda and their children, Colby, Bradly, Danielle, and Rebecca; step son, Lee, his children Dallas, Kenikki, Trey, and Demarcus; step daughter, Hollee and daughter Kristie; 15 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brother, Lewis M. and wife Vangie. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother.

The family would like to express their thanks to Hospice, nurses, and Rose for the wonderful care.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the New Sharon Village Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to be held after the service at the United Methodist Church, Starks Road, New Sharon.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Lincoln's memory to Sarah's House, 356 Main Road, Holden, ME 04429; sarahshouseofmaine@gmail.com.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.