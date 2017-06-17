Linda A. Nelson (1945-2017)

WILTON - Linda A. Nelson, 72, of Wilton, passed over in her home the evening of Wed. June 14, 2017, with loving family by her side.

She was born April 23, 1945 in St. Stephen, NB, Canada, a daughter of Owen and Phyllis (Hanson) Clendenning. A 1963 graduate of Vanceboro H.S., she continued her education at the Maine School of nursing and became a licensed practical nurse.

On March 26, 1965, she married her soulmate, Barry G. Nelson. He predeceased her on May 30, 2000.

She was a devoted wife and was happiest when in the company of her grandchildren and immediate family members. Her home was her castle, and she spent many hours knitting and hand quilting beautiful treasured family keepsakes, often in the company of her cats. She will long be remembered for her quiet, gentle nature and kindness.

She leaves two sons: Andrew J. Nelson and his wife, Sarah of Hampden and their children Emma and Ethan and Joe Nelson and his wife, Michele of Temple and their son Ryan; one sister, Sandra LaBrecque and her husband, Frank, of Winslow, several nieces and nephews. In addition to her folks and her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Wayne and Paul Clendenning.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service, honoring her lifetime, Tuesday June 20 at 2 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington, with Rhonda Wiles-Rosell as celebrant. Following services all are welcome to attend a reception at the Center. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Wilton Free Public Library PO Box 454 Wilton, Maine 04294. Private family burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.