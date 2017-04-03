Linda Ann Boucher (1955-2017)

NORTHFIELD, N.H. - Linda Ann Boucher, 61, of Northfield, formerly of Hillsborough, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on April 1, 2017.

She was born in Nashua on April 12, 1955 the daughter of Edward and Simonne (Dube) Boucher. Linda was raised in Nashua and resided in Hillsborough for several years; she moved to Northfield in 2011.

Linda attended Mt. Hope School in Nashua. She was employed by Monadnock Developmental Services and worked at Criscenti’s in Hillsborough and the Monadnock Paper Mill, among other places. She volunteered at the Peterborough Food Pantry and competed in the Special Olympics.

Linda enjoyed miniature golf, crafting, and music; she loved to sing and dance. Linda loved celebrations, especially dressing up in seasonal sweaters with bright jewelry. One of her favorite hobbies was cutting out dessert recipes and gifting them to family members along with brightly finished coloring book pages.

Her father, Edward died in 2007 and her mother, Simonne died last year. Family members include her brothers and their wives: James and Darlene Boucher of Northfield, and Peter and Stephanie Boucher of Kingfield, ME, and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, April 9 from 2-4 p.m. at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 10 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of The Assumption Church, Chestnut St., Tilton. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Hudson on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Donations in memory of Linda may be made to NH Special Olympics, 650 Elm St., #200, Manchester, NH 03101.

For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com