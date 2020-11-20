Linda Ann (Robinson) Grondin (1946-2020)

JAY - Linda Ann (Robinson) Grondin, 74, of Jay, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in North Auburn, Feb. 2, 1946, a daughter of Arlene Robinson of Auburn. She attended High School at Edward Little, graduating in 1964. On Oct. 18, 1969 she married the love of her life of 51 years Marcel Grondin. They made their home in Jay where they raised their two sons, Michael and Christopher.

Linda enjoyed several careers during her lifetime; she was a telephone operator for New England Tel and Tel, Wilson's Department Store, and the Livermore Falls Library. She donated countless hours at the Franklin County Animal Shelter. After her children were raised, she went back to school in 1993, where she attended dog grooming school in Lynn, Massachusetts. Once she completed her schooling, she started her own business, Country Corner Pet Grooming in her home, grooming the community's pets. She enjoyed her time with the animals and the friends she made over the fourteen years of her business.

After her retirement, Linda spent her free time with her two grandchildren, Lorne and Elizabeth, sharing her passion for Elvis, animals, bird watching, and cars. Linda loved her pets! Marcel and Linda also enjoyed traveling, including a few trips to Graceland, and attending weekend car shows, especially in her red T-Bird. The two of them enjoyed their Saturday night ritual of dinner with friends and Linda could often be found on Friday mornings at McDonald's with the "coffee ladies." She will always be remembered as a compassionate wife, proud mother, and loving grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Marcel of Jay; sons, Michael Grondin and his wife Kristen and their children, Lorne and Elizabeth all of Jay and Christopher Grondin and his partner, Jen Green of Nashville; brother and sisters-in-law, Collette and Bob DeSotto of Wilton, Diane and Jeff McDonald of Jay, Denise and Fred Ouellette of Wells, Gaston and Brenda Grondin of Jay, Donna Grondin of Turner, and Danny Caravaggio of Franklin, MA; step-brothers, William Gould and John Gould, both of Minot; many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Arlene.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice; Joanna Wing, Rolinda Hewins, and Gail Cormier for their compassionate care. Memorial visitation and a Celebration of her Life will be held in the late Spring or early Summer of 2021 in order to allow for larger and safer attendance after Covid-19 subsides. Interment will follow at the Stone's Corner Cemetery, adjacent their home on Franklin Road in Jay. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that in keeping with Linda's love of animals, memorial donations be considered in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Please share memories and photos in her Book of Memories found at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being care for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.