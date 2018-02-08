Linda Chabot (1947-2018)

FARMINGTON – Linda Chabot, 69, of Titcomb Hill Road, died unexpectedly, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 at her home.

She was born in Farmington, Aug. 2, 1947, a daughter of Harold Tilton and Margaret Peacock and attended local schools.

On Feb. 18, 1967, she married Richard Chabot, Sr. in Industry. She worked at Jarden’s in East Wilton for many years and her favorite job was caring for her granddaughter, Kristy.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Chabot, Sr. of Farmington; a son, Richard Chabot, Jr. of Farmington; granddaughters, Kristy of Farmington and Anne of Lewiston.

Graveside memorial services will be held on May 17, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington. Cremation and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.