Linda Diane (Seals) Toothaker (1950-2019)

FLORENCE, S.C. - Linda Diane Seals Toothaker passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center. She was 68 years old.

Linda was born Oct. 7, 1950 to the late James Nelson and Beatrice Daveaux Seals in Madison, Fla. Her family moved to Massachusetts and lived there a short while before moving to Maine where she grew up.

While in Maine she met and married Kendall Toothaker. They enjoyed life in New Vineyard for many years. The family moved to South Carolina later in life as her health started failing.

Linda was a homemaker and a member of New Hope Baptist Church and loved her church family. Throughout the years, Linda enjoyed stamping, gardening, and attending the Chesterville Grange with friends. She loved cooking donuts and needhams and selling fudge at the local fair. She had one daughter and five grandsons. She loved her grandsons and loved spending time with them playing with their potbellied piglets. She loved to sit and watch the horses, donkeys, two cows, and many chickens they had. She also loved birds of any kind and watching the feeders. Linda had an explosive personality. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.

Linda is survived by her husband; daughter, Renae Louise Toothaker Whitney (Schuyler) of Blenheim; sister, Catherine Walton of Industry, Maine; grandchildren, Eben Wing, Tyson Wing, Eldon Wing, Schuyler Whitney, Remington Whitney; and other beloved family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 24 from 6 to 6:30 p.m.at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St., Farmington with a memorial service following at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Linda's daughter, Renae Whitney, 262 Coxe Rd. E., Blenheim, SC 29516 to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.bfhbennettsville.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to assist the Toothaker family.