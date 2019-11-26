Linda Gloria (Pooler) Harding (1945-2019)

AUGUSTA - Linda Gloria (Pooler) Harding, 73, passed away Nov. 18, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 22, 1945 in Waterville, the daughter of Daniel B. and Alice G. (Butler) Pooler.

She attended the schools of Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School in 1964. On Nov. 26, 1974, she married Neal Harding in Waterville. Linda was employed for many years at the Muskie Center in Waterville as a secretary, then as a certified nurse’s aide at Lakewood Manor Nursing Home and the Augusta Mental Institute in Augusta. She was a member of the Albion Jehovah’s Witness Hall. She will be dearly remembered for her unwavering faith in Jehovah and her joy in sharing the good news from the Bible with others. Linda enjoyed horses, riding, and going to auctions and yard sales.

Linda is survived by her husband of 44 years, Neal Harding of Albion; son, Daniel B. Doucette; grandson, Jonathan Doucette; 2 sisters, Donna J. (Pooler) Mantin and husband Dennis, Majorie A. (Pooler) Handly and husband Craig; brother, Daniel B. Pooler. She was predeceased by her son, Ronald P.J. Doucette; parents; 2 sisters, Pamela (Pooler) Pratt and Nance (Pooler) Hewins.

The family and friends would like to thank the staff at Maine General Medical Center for the skilled and compassionate care provided.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Albion Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Route 137/9 in Albion.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Linda’s memory to the Albion Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.