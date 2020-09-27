Linda L. Chapman (1951-2020)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Linda L. (Malcolm) Chapman, 69, passed away September 12, 2020 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. She was born January 13, 1951 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Ormond Malcolm and Georgia (Wing) Johnson.

She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1969. On August 28, 1971 she married Dennis Chapman in Skowhegan. She was employed at Norwalk Shoe Factory in Norridgewock from 1970 to 1980 and she was a stay-at-home mother and housewife. Linda enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, visiting close friends, and spending time with her family.

Linda is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dennis Chapman of Norridgewock; son, Dusty Chapman of Norridgewock; daughter, Heidi Chapman of Madison; grandchildren, Damion Parlin and wife Jessica of Madison, Devon Chapman of Madison, Graden Bridges of Madison; great grandchildren, Pandora Parlin of Madison, Persephone Parlin of Madison, Phoebe Parlin of Madison; brother, Bruce Malcolm.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Linda’s memory to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham ME 0408.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.