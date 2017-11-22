Linda Lawrence Savage (1945-2017)

NEWPORT - Linda Lawrence Savage, age 72, passed away on Nov. 20, 2017 at her home in Newport surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 29, 1945 in Pittsfield, the daughter of Leon and Kathleen (Hayden) Lawrence.

Linda graduated from Maine Central Institute in the class of 1963. She married Lawrence H. Savage, her husband of 54 years, on June 22, 1963. Linda and her husband owned and operated Savage’s Market in Pittsfield for several years. Linda worked in several local banks and retired in 2011 from Dysart’s as their Human Resource Director.

Family has been an important part of Linda’s life. She has enjoyed quilting and time spent with her many friends. Linda has been an active member of the Barrow Skidgel American Legion Post 105 in Newport for several years.

She is survived by her husband Larry; a son, Timothy Savage and wife Heather of Ellsworth; a daughter, Tamra of Brooks; a daughter, Tricia Cooley and husband Jason of Palmyra; three grandchildren, Zach Harriman and wife Abbey of Brooks, Jesse Harriman of Brooks, and Tayla Drown and husband Stephen of New Mexico; two step grandchildren, Alex Gould and Ryan Gould of Ellsworth: and one great-grandson Elliot Harriman of Brooks; a brother Floyd Lawrence and wife Jean of Newport; many nieces, nephews and cousins; a childhood friend Lois Fraser and many special friends. Linda was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Lea Maling; two brothers, Ralph Lawrence and Philip Lawrence.

The Family would like to thank all her friends for the support that they have given during this time. Also to hospice for the care she received, especially nurses Dolly, Christine and Ily.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Linda’s memory to American Legion Post 105, 82 North Street, Newport, Maine 04963

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.