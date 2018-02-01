Linda Lee (Worcester) Smith (1948-2018)

STRONG - Linda Lee (Worcester) Smith, 69, of Strong, passed away peacefully at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington on Jan. 30, 2018, surrounded by family, after a long battle with MS.

She was born in Farmington on Sept. 25, 1948 to Cecil (Zeke) and Modena Worcester. She was educated in the schools of Phillips, and later went on to earn a degree at KVCC with a 4.0 GPA. On Nov. 29, 1987, she married Alan Smith. She worked for Forster Manufacturing for over 30 years. Linda enjoyed her flower beds, her trips and visiting with family.

Linda is survived by her husband Alan of Strong; her children, Dan and partner Dina Goodwin of Phillips, Daren of Orrington, Denise and partner John Trask of Jay; her grandson, Gavin; her step children, Maria Lombardi and James Smith; her brother, Terry Worcester; her sisters, Leanne Smith and Sheralyn Leavitt.

She was predeceased by her parents, Zeke and Modena; her brother, Duane; and her step brother, Rodney Harnden.

The family would like to thank Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center, Franklin Memorial Hospital and Beacon Hospice for their care and support.

At the request of the family, there will be no services. A family get together will be held this spring with interment at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.