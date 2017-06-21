Linda Lucille (Neal) Bragdon (1947-2017)

FARMINGTON - Linda Lucille (Neal) Bragdon, 69 of Vienna, entered into rest on June 2, 2017. She passed at the Sandy River Nursing home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Linda was born in Farmington on Dec. 17, 1947 the daughter of Ray Arthur Neal and Phyllis Mildred (Kelley) Neal

Raised in Vienna, she was the oldest of eight children. As the oldest she was often a caregiver to her siblings. This nurturing and caring aspect has always been a huge part of who Linda was.

Linda married Daniel Sinclair Bragdon on June 17, 1972 and soon moved to Westford, Mass. where she raised her two children, Timothy and Kathleen. She became a self-employed day care provider for many years and during these years raised and nurtured many children in her special and loving way. After her own children had grown up, Linda returned to her home town of Vienna. Again she made sure to care for those who needed it. This time it was often elderly family members and friends.

Linda truly cherished her time with her grandchildren Lucas, Ellaina and Logan. They made her whole again. Linda was affectionately nicknamed Grammie with a Cane. She would play board games with Lucas, cook with Ellaina and read with Logan for hours and treasured every minute of it. Linda found great joy in her family, playing cards and dominoes with friends, baking, gardening, stamp collecting, watching and listening to her birds and returning to the person she was always meant to be.

Predeceased were her sister Beverly Sue Neal Robbins and nephew Aaron Neal.

Linda was a member of Mill Stream Grange, Vienna Historical Society, North Vienna Methodist Church and her Women’s Group.

Surviving is a son, Timothy Bragdon, his wife Jennifer Bragdon, and grandchildren Lucas, Ellaina and Logan of Fitchburg, Mass.; a daughter, Kathleen Bragdon of Townsend, Mass.; her former husband Daniel Bragdon of Townsend, Mass.; her sisters Shelley Trask with husband Darrell, and Kathy Meader with husband James, her brothers Clyde with wife Laura, Randy with wife Lori, Lonnie with wife Leeann, and Colin. There are also generations of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Thank you to everyone who helped out so much.

A celebration of Linda's life will be held at 1 p.m. on June 25 at the North Vienna Methodist Church. Donations in her remembrance may be sent to North Vienna UMC c/o Sharon Rackliff @ 310 Middle St. Farmington, ME 04938 re: Linda Bragdon.