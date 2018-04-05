Linda Marie Everett (1947-2018)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Linda Marie Everett, 70, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2018 at Cedar Ridge Living Center in Skowhegan. She was born May 13, 1947 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Ralph Lewis and Freida Marie (Provost) Everett.

She attended school in Norridgewock and during her younger years, was a majorette (baton-twirler). She enjoyed playing bingo with her mother and loved playing card games including crazy 8s, and rummy with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Listening to country western music and going for long car rides to the coast, for lobster rolls, were a few things that put a smile to her face.

Linda enjoyed life to the fullest, at the age of 14, she was stricken with hydrocephalus a condition she lived with until she passed. She was an amazing woman who never gave up. She was a true fighter, and left behind her only daughter, Valarie who was her pride and joy. They spent many days together going to doctor appointments, trips to Old Orchard Beach, and Brighton to Papa Jo's Restaurant. Holidays held very special to her, where she spent them with her family.

Her Grandchildren, Zachary and Emily, whom called her “Shasha,” enjoyed learning multiple card games, watching “The Price Is Right” and walking down to Yorks Market after school for her carton of cigarettes and snacks. She was often found sitting in her chair with her feline companion “Willy” by her side. She was known to the town of Norridgewock as Shasha, and was loved dearly by many.

She is survived by her daughter, Valarie L. Trial and husband Aaron of Smithfield; grandson, Zachary Trial and Fiance Cayla Nadeau of Smithfield; granddaughter, Emily Trial of Smithfield; 2 brothers, Ricky Everett and wife Nancy of Smithfield, Michael Everett of Norridgewock; sister, Susan Gilman of Norridgewock; 5 nephews, Robert Gilman, Jr, Ryan Everett, Eric Everett and wife Amy all of Norridgewock, Michael Everett and Dustin Everett both of North Anson; 2 nieces, Stacy (Gilman) Corson of Mercer, Denise Lepage and husband Timothy of Smithfield.

The family would like to thank her caregiver of 7 years, Pam Arsenault, for taking tremendous care of her while she was home, Dr. Ravi Kamras and staff at MaineGeneral Urology, Cedar Ridge Nursing Home and Beacon Hospice staff for such wonderful care.

The family would also like to thank Brandi Merry, for being there and caring for her in her last couple days.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Community Fellowship in Madison on April 14th, 2018 at 3:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make donations in Linda's memory send to Cedar Ridge Nursing Home, Resident Fund, 23 Cedar Ridge Drive, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Me 04976.