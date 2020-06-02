WILTON - Linwood Burtchell, 95, of Wilton passed away peacefully at home on Friday May 29, 2020 in the care of his daughter, Judy Gallant who had been staying with him for the last seven months.

He was adopted by Elizabeth and Wilbur Burtchell as a baby. He graduated in 1943 from Weld High School and he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army infantry. He was in the second wave of the Normandy invasion. He was wounded in France in 1943 and came home in 1945 and started a family with his high school sweetheart, Eleanor Cook.

Linwood worked at Bass Shoe Company for a few years until he was hired in the Wilton Post Office where he worked for the next 20 plus years. He enjoyed skiing at Sugarloaf and going camping with family. He would also go fishing, hunting and enjoy campfires in Weld with family and friends. After he retired he and his wife toured New England, Canada, and enjoyed a week at Fryeburg Fair with their trailer and close friends Armand and Arlene Hutchinson. Also when he retired he was committed to healthy eating and daily exercise like walking and riding his stationary bike.

He is survived by 3 children, Judy Gallant, Sherry Young, Brian Burtchell and his wife Anne Weatherbee. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Tisha (Chip), Tami (Benji), Carrie, Matthew (Christine), Hannah, Tyler (Julie), Lindsay and 7 great grandchildren. Linwood was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor who died in November of 2016. They were married for 71 years.

A private graveside funeral service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com