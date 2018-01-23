Linwood C. Currier (1927-2018)

FARMINGTON - Linwood C. Currier, 90 of New Sharon passed away on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at the Sandy River Center.

He was born Oct. 3, 1927 in Chesterville, the son of Linwood and Winnie Currier.

He graduated from New Sharon High School Class of 1945. Linwood entered the U.S. Army on Dec. 17, 1945 and was honorably discharged July 1947.

On March 6, 1949 he married Alberta Smith and together they raised their family in New Sharon.

Linwood worked in construction for many years before his employment at International Paper Co. from 1966 to 1988. He was a member of Masonic Franklin Lodge #123 in New Sharon for 62 years and a member of the American Legion Post #28.

Linwood was a skilled carpenter, mason, machinist and painter who could construct or repair whatever was needed. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring antique engines and was a talented harmonica player. He was also the ultimate jokester who loved to play pranks on his children and grandchildren.

Linwood is survived by his wife Alberta of New Sharon and their four children, son Daniel Currier and wife Patricia of Florissant, CO; daughter Alice Dungen and husband Marcus of Fountain, CO; daughter Elaine Moceus and husband William of New Sharon; and son Samuel Currier and wife Marvis of Vail, AZ; seven grandchildren Michael, Kym, Toby, Jason, Joe, Amanda and Abbie; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; his sister June Currier of RI; his sisters-in-law, Arlene Campbell, Colleen Cox, and brothers-in-law Ralph Smith, Bert Smith and Carl York; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brothers Delmar and Paul Currier; his sisters Kay Nadeau, Mona Nadeau and Vivian Tracy and his brothers-in-law Donald Cox, Harry York and Earl Tracy.

Linwood's family would like to give a heartfelt thank you for the many years of respectful health care provided by Dr. Goss, the wonderful staff at the Sandy River Facility and Androscoggin Home Health & Hospice.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring at Franklin Cemetery in North Vienna. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington, ME. If desired, donations in Linwood's memory may be made to the Franklin Lodge #123, PO Box 127, New Sharon, ME 04955.