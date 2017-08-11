Linwood ‘Lindy’ Humphrey (1946-2017)

HARTLAND - Linwood “Lindy” Humphrey 71, of Hartland passed away Aug. 8, 2017 at Sebasticook Valley Hospital after a fight with health issues for a year.

Lindy was born in Hartland on Feb. 1, 1946 to Linwood and Erline Humphrey.

He attended school in Hartland and was a 1964 graduate of Hartland Academy. Lindy was introduced to playing the trumpet in the 4th grade a true passion that carried with him throughout his life. He was well known playing in big bands at many area dance halls as well as his “Bill Bailey” song. Lindy truly enjoyed pleasing the crowds with his music.

Lindy married his high school sweetheart Shirley Vigue October 8, 1965. Together they had three daughters, Shelly, Sherine and Suzan. They made their home in Hartland where he raised his family in a house he was proud to own. He enjoyed taking his boat up on the lake to do some fishing and was always talking about his “boat landing” and putting the dock out.

Lindy was employed at Hartland Tanning, Dexter Shoe, Hartland Wastewater , Cooper Weymouth, and retired from General Electric. Even though Lindy retired he continued to work part time at Advanced Auto. Lindy enjoyed this part time job as he was able to get out of the house and enjoy his time catching up with customers. He would often be found in the morning meeting up with his friends at Netties catching up on the “local news”. Lindy was an active part of the community, presently on the budget committee and has severed on the planning board. He was an EMT for the Hartland Ambulance as well as the Town Constable. He was very well known for his organization of parades, always making sure he started the parades right on time. Lindy was a member of the Corinthian Masonic Lodge in Hartland. One of the greatest accomplishments of community service was Lindy’s 55 years of service to the Hartland Volunteer Fire Department. Lindy served as secretary for a number of years and most recently was hall chief.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Shirley of Hartland, daughter and son in law Suzan and Tom Ackerman of Hartland, granddaughters Catherine Nelson of Florida and partner Nic, Sarrah Fitzmaurice and husband Thomas of Hartland, Lynn Dee Ackerman and fiancé Dylan Perkins of Skowhegan and son in law Jake Nelson of Madison. Lindy was able to meet his first great grandson who he enjoyed spending time with Thomas IV. Lindy had several nieces and nephews Cindy, Lori, Michael, Levi and Lance and sister-in-laws Barbara, Kathy and Priscilla. Lindy had several lifelong friends who he considered family, Roger and Sharlene Martin neighbors for years and childhood friend Elmer and Beatrice Littlefield of Hartland. Lindy is predeceased by his parents, sister Patricia Lewis and daughters Sherine and Shelly Nelson.

The family would like to welcome friends for a time of remembrance starting at the Hartland Fire Department, Saturday August 19th, at 10:00 a.m. for Lindys last call, and ride to Pinegrove Cemetery for graveside with Masonic Services. A gathering for friends and family will follow the graveside service at the Hartland Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hartland Volunteer Fire Department 566 Athens Road Hartland Maine 04943 or the Tri County Food Cupboard.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.